LOOK: 101-year-old COVID-19 survivor gets vaccinated in Leyte town

Luz Montejo-Sevilla, 101, reacts after being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Palo, Leyte. Courtesy of Maurin Mae Dolina

TACLOBAN CITY - At the age of 101, Luz Montejo-Sevilla was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Palo, Leyte on Friday.

To help promote vaccination, her granddaughter-in-law Maurin Mae Dolina posted photos of her inoculation on social media.

Dolina said the centenarian, whom they call "Lola Lucing" got infected with COVID-19 but survived last January. She got it from a family member who they didn't know was already positive for the disease.

This prompted the family to come up with a consensus -- to have Lola Lucing vaccinated.

Dolina admitted that there was hesitation in getting Lola Lucing because of her advanced age and since there are still few studies on the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine.

However, the benefits outweighed the risks for them.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 1,171,403 total confirmed novel coronavirus cases, with 55,531 infections.

The government has already administered more than 3 million COVID-19 shots, of which over 2.5 million were received as first doses.

More than 786,000 Filipinos are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease -- still far from the 58 million minimum target by yearend to achieve herd immunity.

--Report from Sharon Evite

