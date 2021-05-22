DFA: 1 more Pinoy infected with COVID-19 overseas

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Saturday one new case of a Filipino contracting COVID-19 overseas, raising to 18,659 the cumulative total of such cases.
In its latest bulletin, the agency said those still battling the disease abroad reached 6,091. No new recoveries and deaths were reported.
Recoveries stood at 11,400, while deaths among infected Pinoys outside the country were at 1,168.
To date, there are currently 94 countries or territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.
In the Philippines, more than 1.178 million COVID-19 cases were confirmed, more than 54,000 of which remained active.
The virus has so far killed 19,946 people in the country.
The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.
RELATED VIDEO:
Department of Foreign Affairs, COVID-19 cases abroad, Filipinos abroad COVID-19, COVID-19, coronavirus Filipinos, coronavirus update Philippines, DFA COVID-19 Filipinos