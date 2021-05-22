PNP preparing for cops' vaccination, chief Eleazar to take first jab

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The Philippine National Police is preparing for the vaccination of its personnel next month, being under the "A4" (essential frontliners) category on government's priority list, the country's police chief said Saturday.

In a public press briefing, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said they have already laid down their priority list and are just waiting for their vaccine allocations.

Eleazar will be vaccinated first as the PNP chief, followed by those deployed on the ground, supervisors, and those in charge of administrative work.

"Since pare-parehong pulis 'yan uunahin namin ang naka-deploy na frontliner at supervisors at gumagawa ng admin work at inaasahan namin na ito ngayon is mas mabilis natin 'yang mabakunahan, dahil all over the Philippines, with our regional and provincial offices thru medical reserve forces ay nandiyan 'yan para tugunan ang pagbabakuna sa aming kasamahan," Eleazar said.

(Since they are all police officers, we will start with those deployed as frontliners and supervisors, followed by those who do admin work. We are expecting this rollout to be quick because our regional and provincial offices through our medical reserve forces are on top of vaccinating our colleagues.)

Out of 220,000 police personnel, some 13,000 have already been inoculated as medical frontliners, senior citizens or persons with comorbidities— sectors already allowed to get their vaccine jabs based on the priority list set by the government.

The PNP has also deployed some of its medical frontline personnel to Quezon City to assist in vaccinating residents.

Asked if police are allowed to choose brands, Eleazar said 84 percent are “willing” to get vaccinated if they are given their preferred brands.

"Alam naman nating lahat kung ano ang available, 'yun ang kukunin natin. At kami po ay nandito para sumunod sa guidelines ng IATF," Eleazar said.

(We all know that we have to get whatever's available and we are here to comply with the IATF's orders.)

Others under the A4 category include those working in retail, transportation, education, business processing outsourcing, media, and election workers.