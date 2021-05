Phivolcs

MANILA— A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Occidental early Saturday, with no damage expected in affected areas.

In a bulletin, state seismology agency Phivolcs said the quake struck at 7:56 a.m. some 67 kms off Don Marcelino town and was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said aftershocks may be expected. The agency has yet to report intensities at which the quake was felt.

More details to follow.