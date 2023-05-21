PAGASA

MANILA - Parts of the country may experience scattered rains and thunderstorms in the morning and late afternoon to evening due to the southwesterly windflow, the state weather bureau said.

In its weekly weather outlook for May 22 to 28, PAGASA said the southwesterly windflow, the weak southwesterly habagat precursor, will affect the western section of southern Luzon until the middle of the week, "before the stronger burst of habagat begins."

"These may trigger PAGASA to declare the onset of the rainy season once the rainfall and wind criteria have been met," PAGASA also said.

PAGASA is also monitoring severe tropical storm Mawar, which is currently still outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

It may further intensify and may enter PAR as a super typhoon late Friday or early Saturday morning. It will then be given the local name Betty.

It is not expected to make landfall and will have no direct effect on the weather in the country, but PAGASA said it may start pulling habagat by Friday.

From Monday to Thursday, scattered rains in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening are expected over Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Other areas of Luzon and Mindanao may also experience thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

From Friday to Sunday, PAGASA warned of heavier, almost continuous monsoon rains in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Calabarzon, Central Luzon and even Metro Manila.

This may cause flooding and landslides in said areas, PAGASA also said.

