Fast craft collides with another vessel in waters off Mactan

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of Naveen Bharwani.

A fast craft and a Roll on, Roll off (RoRo) vessel collided on Sunday afternoon off the waters of the Mactan Channel in Cebu.

Initial reports said that the incident happened near the First Mactan Mandaue Bridge by Barangay Looc.

A video of the incident was caught on camera by a passenger inside.

At the moment, the fast craft is on its way to Pier 1 of the Cebu City Port after it was rescued with a tugboat.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is on standby to conduct a triage for the passengers.

CCDRRMO head Harold Alcontin, is anticipating minor injuries due to the impact.

The Philippine Coast Guard has yet to release an official report.

- report from Annie Perez