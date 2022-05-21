De La Salle Brothers head Luistro meets Pope Francis

Former Education Secretary Bro. Armin Luistro met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.

Luistro, who was recently appointed superior general of De La Salle Brothers, met with the pope during the gathering for their 46th General Chapter, according to CBCPNews, which shared a photo on Facebook from Vatican Media.

Pope Francis addressed the Lasallian Brothers, while citing the importance of education as pathways to transform lives.

The pope encouraged the De La Salle Brothers to continue "evangelizing by educating and educating by evangelizing."

“A Christian educator is above all a witness of Christ, and is a teacher to the extent that he is a witness," Pope Francis said.

Luistro served as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) under the late former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

He was appointed De La Salle Brothers superior general following a vote by the global congregation's Assembly of 70 Chapter Brothers in Rome.