ABS-CBN Foundation now part of AmazonSmile program

Your Online Purchases Can Now Do a World of Good

ABS-CBN Foundation is part of AmazonSmile program; percentage of purchase goes to ABS-CBN Foundation International projects

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA., May 20, 2021 – ABS-CBN Foundation International (AFI) is happy to announce that they are part of AmazonSmile, a program offered by Amazon that enables friends and family to donate 0.5% of eligible purchases to AFI at no extra cost to them.

This is great news for supporters of AFI as it provides another way to donate and support the Foundation’s programs, especially since many already shop from the giant online retailer for daily needs, seasonal gifts, and even electronics and furniture. This means that even while shopping, one can already do good.

Ease of Use

You can use AmazonSmile on your phone or on your computer, to ensure that a portion of your Amazon eligible purchase will benefit ABS-CBN Foundation International.

ON YOUR PHONE: Just open the Amazon app on your mobile device, scroll down on the menu until you see “Settings.” Click on it and go to AmazonSmile.

Type in ABS-CBN Foundation in the search bar, confirm your selection, and enable AmazonSmile.

ON YOUR WEB BROWSER: Be sure to type “smile.amazon.com” on your browser. Sign-in to your account and go to “Settings” and then scroll down until you see AmazonSmile. Again, type in ABS-CBN Foundation in the search bar, confirm your selection, and enable AmazonSmile.

You can also go to ABS-CBN Foundation International’s website here and once you see the AmazonSmile landing page, click on “Shop Now” to start shopping and to help AFI.

Shop with a Smile, Help a Cause

Since the program’s launch in 2013, Amazon has donated more than $215 million to charitable organizations globally via the AmazonSmile program.

While 0.5% may appear to be a small percentage, every little amount adds up.

Memorial Day is just around the corner and that means that there are great deals to be had via the online retail giant. Make your shopping count and pay it forward as you treat yourself to home goods, fashion, and tech every time you buy from Amazon, and especially with the Memorial Day deals. Qualifying items are marked “Eligible for AmazonSmile donation” on their product pages. So be sure to look out for that among your many choices.

Remember to turn on AmazonSmile in your account settings. If you choose ABS-CBN Foundation as your charity, you will be providing rehabilitation assistance to families affected by calamities through their Disaster Relief program; or you could help in the rescue and rehabilitation of children who are survivors of abuse and other support initiatives under their Child Welfare program like scholarships, feeding, and medical assistance campaigns.

Go to www.abscbnfoundation.org/amazon-smile or to smile.amazon.com on your web browser, and let your shopping be a force of good.