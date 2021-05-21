Philippines spends P400M to hire 3,000 vaccinators to boost inoculation vs COVID-19

A health worker administers the Comirnaty COVID19 vaccine of Pfizer BioNTech to a resident of Makati inside the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has spent P400 million to hire 3,000 additional vaccinators to boost the county's inoculation program against COVID-19, a health official said Friday.

These personnel will help "scale up and speed up our vaccinations,' Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in online press conference.

"Their contracts end in June pero mayroon na rin po tayong nakalaan na pondo para ma-rehire natin sila," she said, without mentioning how long each contract lasts.

(Their contracts end in June but we have already allocated funds to re-hire them.)

The Philippines has been vaccinating 108,000 people a day, Vergeire said.

"Marami pa po sa ating kababayan ang kailangan pa po natin makumbinsi regarding the importance of how safe vaccines are," she said.

(We still have to convince a lot of our countrymen regarding the importance of how safe vaccines are.)

The Philippines is also mounting its own virology institute to become self-sufficient in terms of vaccines, Vergeire said.

"Ito po ay tutugon sa iba't ibang pangangailangan ng bansa when it comes to vaccines," she said.

(This will respond to the different needs of our country when it comes to vaccines.)

"Because of the pandemic, the country has learned very important lessons. The country should be reliant on ourselves," she said.

As of May 18, the Philippines has administered 3.29 million doses. About 786,000 have been fully vaccinated against the virus, 2.51 million others have received their first jab, while the rest have yet to be inoculated against the respiratory disease.

The government hopes to vaccinate at least 50 million Filipinos by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity against the disease that has infected at least 1.1 million people in the Philippines.