6,258 more COVID-19 cases bring PH total to over 1.171 million

Devotees attend mass at Quiapo Church in Manila on May 16, 2021 as areas under "NCR plus" return to general community quarantine with higher restrictions. Under the new classification, religious gatherings are limited to 10% of the venue's capacity. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday logged 6,258 more COVID-19 infections, the highest announced in 6 days, bringing the country's cumulative total to over 1.171 million.

Of the country's 1,171,403 total confirmed novel coronavirus cases, 55,531 or 4.7 percent are considered active, based on the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) the day's new cases is the highest since May 15 this year, when the agency announced 6,739 cases.

There were 141 newly-reported deaths, raising the country's death toll due to the virus to 19,763.

The day's fresh fatalities include 74 cases previously tagged as recoveries, according to the DOH.

Recoveries, meanwhile, climbed to 1,096,109 with 2,586 additional recuperations.

This is the lowest number of recoveries announced in more than a month, according to the IRG.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.6 percent of the country's running tally.

Five testing laboratories failed to submit data on time.

The health agency pointed out that the said 5 laboratories contributed an average 3.5 percent of the testing output and 1.9 percent of those found positive for the virus in the past 2 weeks.

As of May 18, the government has administered 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the rollout began in March.

Of this figure, more than 786,000 were second doses. The number of fully vaccinated Filipinos is still far from the 58 million minimum target by yearend to achieve herd immunity.