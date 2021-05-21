Metro Manila starts 'brand agnostic' COVID vaccine announcements

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors implemented Friday a directive not to disclose the brand of COVID-19 vaccines to be used in a particular vaccination site.

“Ngayon po pina-iimplement namin ngayon, hindi po innaanounce na po yung vaccine sa particular vaccination center,” Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya has urged residents not to be choosy about the brand of COVID vaccines, noting that the bulk of Pfizer vaccines ordered from the manufacturer will not be arriving soon.

The directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government against announcing vaccine brands in vaccination sites has raised concern that it would violate the medical principle of informed consent.

“Yan po ay isa sa pag-uusapan po pag nag convene kami ng MMC (Metro Manila Council). Pero alam naman natin na itong ating vaccine na ito, lahat po ito dumaan sa masusing pag-aaral pati po mga clinical testing,” Olivarez said.

Vaccines in the government’s vaccination program all received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.



”Ibig sabihin, lahat ng vaccine na inaprubahan at binigyan ng EUA ay safe at meron pong efficacy para makaprotekta para sa ating pandemic na COVID-19,” he said.

In the case of Parañaque, Olivarez said that of the four brands that they rolled out—Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Pfizer—they have not received reports of adverse effects.

More than 50,000 Parañaque residents have received the first dose of the vaccine while over 26,000 others have been fully inoculated.



Earlier this week, hundreds trooped to a vaccination site in the city as the LGU began its inoculation of Pfizer vaccine. Many went to the site even without registering online.

"Nagkaroon po kami ng experience doon po sa Pfizer dumami yung tao pati po yung walk-in ay dumating kahit hindi nakareceive ng ating SMS text. Yan po ang pinag-iingatan po kasi baka maging superspreader pa ang ating mga vaccination center imbes na makatulong kung hindi natin lilimitahan yung mga taong nagpupunta sa vaccination,” he said.

With the halt on vaccine brand announcement, Olivarez said those who refuse to take whatever vaccine is available in his city would have to go to the end of the line.

“May karapatan naman ang tao na humindi siya pag dating sa vaccination site. Problema lang babalik na naman sa linya doon po sa likod. Merong nakasunod sa kanila na gagamit ng bakuna,” he said.

The only remaining vaccines in Parañaque are Sinovac and AstraZeneca.



“Yan lang po ang ating available vaccine, wala na po tayong available na vaccine,” he said.

Olivarez added that they have also ordered 600,000 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from different brands.

“Ang Parañaque umorder na ng AstraZeneca na 200,000, tapos meron din tayong pag-uusap sa Sinopharm pati sa Novavax, tig 200,000. So yung inorder ng ating city nasa 600,000 doses,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: