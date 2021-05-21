New Manila archbishop Advincula to assume post June 24 - CBCP News

Jose Cardinal Advincula of Capiz is the 33rd archbishop of Manila, one of the largest and most influential Catholic territories in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Capiz

MANILA - Manila Archbishop-elect Jose Cardinal Advincula will be officially installed as the 33rd archbishop of Manila on June 24, according to a report by Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News on Friday.

The archdiocese has been sede vacante since its former metropolitan Cardinal Antonio Tagle transferred to Rome to head the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

CBCP News said Cardinal Advincula is set to formally assume the post through a Mass at the Manila Cathedral, which was confirmed by Manila's Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo.

Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown, and other bishops will accompany the cardinal, the report read.

"Typically, the cathedral would be packed for such an occasion. But due to the prevailing pandemic, it will be a physically-distant Mass in adherence to government’s health protocols," said the report.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Vatican announced in March that Pope Francis has chosen Advincula to lead the archdiocese Cardinal Tagle vacated.

A native of Dumalag, Capiz, Advincula will lead an archdiocese with approximately 3 million Catholics in key cities in the capital region, including Manila, Makati, Pasay, Mandaluyong, and San Juan.

The Archdiocese of Manila is also the ecclesiastical province of 9 suffragans, including the dioceses of Novaliches, Parañaque, Cubao, Caloocan, Pasig, Antipolo, Malolos, Imus, and San Pablo.

- reports from Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News