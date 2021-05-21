Palace says gov't to disclose COVID-19 vaccine brand to recipients on site

A resident gets inoculated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang clarified on Friday that authorities would disclose COVID-19 vaccine brands to their recipients at inoculation centers, after the interior department barred local governments from announcing brand names to prevent mass gatherings.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued the directive after throngs flocked to a vaccination center where the COVID-19 vaccine from US-based Pfizer-BioNTech was being used. Other vaccination sites that used China's Sinovac reported shorter queues.

"Malinaw ang paliwanag ng DILG na bagama't hindi iaanunsyo ng LGU ang vaccine brand, sasabihin sa mababakunahan ang vaccine brand habang nasa vaccination center," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Hindi ililihim sa mababakunahan ang bakunang ibibigay sa kaniya. Karapatan n’yo po itong malaman at tanggihan ito," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The DILG's explanation was clear. Even if the local government unit will not announce the vaccine brand, it will be disclosed to the recipient while he or she is at the vaccination center. The vaccine brand will not be kept a secret from them. It's your right to know that and refuse.)

Roque urged the public to refrain from being "choosy" on vaccine brands. All COVID-19 shots, he said, passed checks by local and international drug regulators.

"Ang pinakamabisang bakuna ay ang bakunang ituturok sa inyo pong mga braso," he said.

(The most effective vaccine is the one injected into your arm.)

Authorities have taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots, of which at least 3.229 million have been administered, as of May 18.

Jabs from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech account for the bulk of the Philippine vaccine supply.

With around 1.6 million COVID-19 cases and 19,641 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest of tally of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

