LOOK: Taal emits steam plumes

MANLA - Taal Volcano on Friday continued to show signs of unrest after emitting steam-laden plumes 2 kilometers high, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said 10 volcanic earthquakes, including 2 low frequency volcanic quakes and 8 volcanic tremor with durations from 8 to 37 minutes, and low-level background tremor that has persisted since Apr. 8, have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

“Activity at the Main Crater consisted of upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake and aseismic steaming that began at 11:00 PM yesterday and is presently generating a voluminous steam plume 2 kilometers high and drifting southwest. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission averaged 3,051 tons/day on 20 May 2021,” Phivolcs said.

Photos released by Phivolcs on Friday showed Volcano Island and its main crater with a cloud of white steam. The steam emission, it said, began intermittently at 11 p.m. Thursday with the onset of rains.

“No volcanic quakes nor infrasound from Taal's activity have been recorded since 12:36 PM of 20 May 2021,” Phivolcs said in a post on its Facebook page.

The volcano remains under alert level 2, the second-lowest in a 5-step system, which warns of probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption, state seismologists said.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS reminds the public that at Alert Level 2, sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI.

Entry to the Volcano Island and Taal's permanent danger zone, especially in the vicinity of the main crater and Daang Kastila fissure, occupancy and boating on Taal Lake, is strictly prohibited.