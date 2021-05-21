IATF allows church gatherings up to 30 pct capacity in NCR Plus

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has raised the cap on religious gatherings in Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, until the end of May, a member of the body said on Friday.
The IATF previously set the cap for religious gatherings at 10 percent of a venue capacity in the NCR Plus area, which is under general community quarantine with "heightened restrictions" until May 31.
In a meeting on Thursday, the IATF allowed religious to fill up to 30 percent of a venue's capacity until the end of the month, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, a member of the task force.
– With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News
More details to follow.
IATF, NCR Plus, IATF religious gatherings, COVID, coronavirus, COVID Philippines, COVID surge, COVID quarantine, COVID updates, COVID latest Philippines