IATF allows church gatherings up to 30 pct capacity in NCR Plus

Priests of the archdiocese of Manila gathered to pray for the thousands of lives lost due to COVID19 during a holy mass led by Manila Apostolic administrator Broderick Pabillo inside the Manila Cathedral on May 8, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has raised the cap on religious gatherings in Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces, until the end of May, a member of the body said on Friday.

The IATF previously set the cap for religious gatherings at 10 percent of a venue capacity in the NCR Plus area, which is under general community quarantine with "heightened restrictions" until May 31.

In a meeting on Thursday, the IATF allowed religious to fill up to 30 percent of a venue's capacity until the end of the month, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, a member of the task force.

– With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow.