Foreigners with 'old, unused' entry exemption docs barred entry from PH starting June 1

MANILA - Foreign nationals with old and unused entry exemption documents (EEDs) will be barred entry into the Philippines starting June 1, according to the Bureau of Immigration.

The bureau announced that foreign nationals with EEDs issued before February 8 this year would not be allowed entry into the country, in line with Department of Foreign Affairs policy.

“We were informed by the DFA that entry exemption documents now have a validity of 90 days from the date of issuance, as an effect, we were informed that all issued before Feb 8 are deemed expired by June 1,” Morente said.

With the order, foreign nationals with EEDs issued on earlier dates will only be allowed to enter the country until May 31.

BI Port Operations Division Chief Carlos Capulong said the entry exemptions issued by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 during the course of the travel ban from March 22 until April 30 can still be used until May 31.

The country’s task force on COVID-19 response had earlier passed a resolution saying entry exemptions issued by the IATF are still valid until May 31.

Capulong said all 9(a) e visa holders and those with resident visas will need to get entry exemptions from the DFA before they are allowed to enter the country.

— Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

