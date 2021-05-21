DOH: 'Brand agnostic' campaign doesn't take away right to information

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health on Friday said the "brand agnostic" inoculation policy would not take away the right to information of the vaccinee, allaying the public's concern of alleged lack of transparency of COVID-19 jabs.

"This does not take away the right to information of the vaccinee. Because at the vaccination site, they will be informed of what vaccine they will be given and they will also need to sign an informed consent," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told ANC.

"Our informed consent for vaccination is vaccine specific, stating what are the different side effects for the particular vaccine."

The policy, which was implemented by Metro Manila mayors on Friday, was criticized as it may further lead to vaccine hesitancy.

Due to limited supply, Cabotaje said Filipinos cannot be choosy unless they have contraindications.

"We are addressing this through advocacy. We are telling everybody that any vaccine is effective. They are safe. They have passed the EUA (emergency use authorization), and we can't be choosy with our brands unless there are medical contraindications because we know that we can't get the supply of the vaccines that we want. There's scarcity in the global market," she said.

For her, the best vaccine is the one that is available.

"Anyway, when they are there, they can have the choice to be vaccinated or not. If they choose not to be vaccinated, then they go to the bottom of the line," she said.

Cabotaje said the country has so far administered 3.5 million shots, of which 825,000 people have received their second dose. The government aims to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by year-end to achieve herd immunity.

Since the pandemic began, the Philippines has logged over 1.1 million COVID-19 infections. So far, some 19,507 died from the respiratory illness.

RELATED VIDEO