DOH backs walk-in lanes in COVID vaccination centers

A long line of Manileños are waiting to be vaccinated at the Manila Prince Hotel along San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila on May 18, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday encouraged local governments to put up walk-in lanes in COVID-19 vaccination centers for those who want to be jabbed but are not yet scheduled for inoculation.

The national government earlier discouraged people from trooping to vaccination centers without a schedule to avoid crowding and minimize the possible spread of the disease in inoculation sites.

"Kung ito ay makakatulong, maaari nating gawin 'yan," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

(If this can help, we can do it.)

"Organized dapat 'yan na hinihiwalay mo 'yung mga naka-walk in dun sa mga naka-schedule," she said.

(Those who will walk-in should be separated from those who have schedules for it to be organized.)

"Dapat may target number lang for a day kung ilan lang 'yung walk in nila para hindi nagkakaroon ng crowding sa vaccination sites," she said.

(There should also be a target number on how many are allowed to walk in without prior schedules per day to avoid crowding in vaccination sites.)

Local governments are also encouraged to make use of "quick substitution lists" to ensure that vaccines would be administered even if those who are scheduled for inoculation do not show up on a certain date, Vergeire said.

"Kapag hindi dumating 'yung masterlisted mo on the specific day na babakunahan siya, meron ka dapat agad-agad na matatawag para mabakunahan para hindi masayang 'yung doses ng binuksang bakuna," she said.

(If those who are on the masterlist do not show up on the specific date they are scheduled for vaccination, you need to have people who you can inoculate so that the doses that have been opened will not go to waste.)

"Dapat yung 'yung pinakamalapit na barangay sa vaccination site para isang tawag lang, makakapunta na agad itong nasa quick substitution list," she said.

(They must be from a barangay that is nearest to the vaccination site so that they can come with just one call.)

So far, local government units have different policies when it comes to entertaining those who want to be inoculated without schedules.

The Philippines hopes to inoculate at least 50 million people this year to achieve herd immunity against the disease that has infected at least 1.1 million people in the country, and about 165 million others worldwide.