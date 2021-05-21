IATF recommends BPO, election workers for inclusion in A4 vaccination category

A health worker administers an AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot to an education frontliner during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for the Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response said on Friday it has recommended the inclusion of election workers and those in the business process outsourcing industry in the coronavirus vaccination drive's fourth priority group.

The IATF recommended to the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG) to include "the frontline employees of the business process outsourcing industry and the frontline employees of the Commission on Elections" in priority group A4, said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

The recommendation comes amid Comelec's preparations for the 2022 presidential elections.

The BPO industry, meanwhile, is expected to hire up to 100,000 more workers this year, which would help lower unemployment figures.

Government and economic frontliners make up A4, the fourth priority after medical workers, the elderly, and people with health risks.

The A4 and about 16 million indigents who make up A5 are expected to start getting COVID-19 shots "after" May or when the vaccine supply becomes "steady," vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said.

The IATF has moved up some athletes and workers involved in the retail of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the priority line for vaccination.

Authorities have taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots, of which at least 3.229 million have been administered, as of May 18.

With around 1.6 million COVID-19 cases and 19,641 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest tally of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Video courtesy of PTV



