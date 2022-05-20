President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the launching of the Philippine Postal Corp.’s (PHLPost) Digital Innovation and Modernization at the Central Post Office Building in Manila on May 19, 2022. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo

MANILA— From deposing Satan in hell to finding beautiful women — President Rodrigo Duterte has joked again about what he is going to do once he steps down from office in a month.

"Ang trabaho ko na lang ngayon magtingin ng magandang babae," Duterte said on Thursday during his speech at the Central Post Office Building in Manila.

(My job now is to look for beautiful women.)

"Okay na ako. Tingin lang, hindi ako naga-abduct, hindi ako naga-ano, basta tingin lang kasi matanda na," he added.

(I am okay. I will like to stare at them. I don't abduct or anything, I just want to look at them because I am already old.)

"So huwag kayong matakot kung magtitig ako sa inyo. Hanggang titig lang ‘yan. Pero kung magpakilala ka, okay man."

(Don't be scared if I stare at you. That's all I can do, but if you introduce yourself then better.)

The 77-year-old leader, who will leave on June 30, said his wife knows about this trait but told her not to worry because all he could do is marvel at their beauty.

"Alam man ng asawa ko ‘yan kasi mahilig man gyud ako magtingin ng magagandang babae. Sabi ko huwag kang — hanggang diyan-diyan lang ako. Wala na akong balak na… Pero hindi ko na lang sabihin kasi magkabungguan tayo dito," he said.

(My wife knows that I really like to look at pretty women. I told don't [get jealous] I cannot do anything beyond that. I do not have any other plans. I will not add anything more because I might get in trouble.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sectoral groups and women advocates have criticized the tough-talking Philippine leader for what they described as misogynistic takes on women.

In January last year, the Chief Executive said that women are not fit to hold the country's top post, as the "emotional set-up" for such elective post is different.

Late last year, Duterte said he was "dazed" mid-speech after seeing pretty women in his event.

He had also joked about rape in Davao City, saying the rape cases were high there because of beautiful women.

During his International Women's Day message in March, the President said the government can do much more for the rights of women in the country.