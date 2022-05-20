Voters line up to cast their votes at 9PM, after a VCM malfunction at the Barangay Hall of Barangay Valencia, Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — League of Municipalities of the Philippines president Chavit Singson said Friday that the December 2022 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections should push through.

"Matagal-tagal nang walang [barangay] eleksiyon. 'Di rin naman maganda kung walang eleksiyon," said Singson, who is also the mayor of Narvacan town in Ilocos Sur.

"Matagal nang pinostpone at talagang baguhin na 'yung 'di nararapat diyan at ma-sustain 'yung magagaling," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(It has been a long time since the last barangay elections. It's not good to continue without one. It has been postponed for so long and those who shouldn't be there should be replaced, while those who are doing well should be sustained.)

The last barangay elections were held in May 2018.

The supposed May 2020 election for barangay leaders and youth councils was moved to Dec. 5 this year through a law.

Some 2022 presidential candidates had backed another postponement of the barangay and SK elections so that poll funds could be used instead for the pandemic response and aid for sectors affected by oil price hikes.

Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño pointed out that a new law must be passed to postpone the barangay polls again.

"Pag hindi gumawa ng batas 'yan, tuloy na tuloy ang ating eleksiyon sa darating na Dec. 5, 2022," he said.

(Without a law, our elections will push through on Dec. 5, 2022.)

But Diño favored postponing the polls to May 2023.

"Meron pa tayong COVID-19... 'yung ating pondo P8 billion plus. Pagkatapos 'yung eleksiyon na nangyari ngayon di pa tapos, meron pang protesta sa Supreme Court. Ibig sabihin, highly politicized tayo ngayon," he said.

(We still have COVID-19. Our budget is P8 billion plus. And the recently concluded elections are not yet over, there are still protests before the Supreme Court, meaning we are still highly politicized.)