683 pass May 2022 dentistry board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that 683 out of 1,472 have passed the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila, Baguio, and Cebu.

Cenry Diaz Santiago from the Centro Escolar University - Manila topped the exams, with a rating of 82.77%.

Cebu Doctors' University was the top-performing school after 68 of its 82 takers (82.93%) passed the boards.

The university earlier topped the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination.

Here's the full list of successful examinees.

