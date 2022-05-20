This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the US, emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — Eleven foreign tourists in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan have recovered and returned to their respective home countries after contracting the more transmissible omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant, a local official said Friday.

According to Dr. Dean Palanca, head of the Incident Management Team in Puerto Princesa, the foreign travelers have flown out of the Philippines in the first week of May.

"Sila ay na-discharge na po natin at lahat sila ay umuwi na sa kanilang countries," he told TeleRadyo.

The patients only experienced mild symptoms of the disease, he added.

The Department of Health announced last week it had detected cases of omicron BA.2.12.1 from a mini cruise line in Puerto Princesa.

Eleven foreign tourists and a local have tested positive for the BA.2.12.1 subvariant on April 29.

The DOH has said the cruise line only docked at Puerto Princesa to fetch travelers for a diving trip at Tubbataha Reef.

"Kaya nga po parati naming sinasabi na wala po ditong dapat ipangamba kung may mga turista o travelers na papasok ng Puerto Princesa kasi wala naman pong sinasabi nating nagkahawaan dito mismo sa kalupaan ng Puerto Princesa," Palanca said.

All of their close contacts have tested negative for COVID-19.

The BA.2.12.1, a sublineage of BA.2, has been detected in 23 countries. It comprises majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States.