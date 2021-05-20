Education workers can now register for COVID-19 vaccinations — DepEd

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — All education workers, even those out of the top vaccination priority list such as senior citizens or those with comorbidities, can now register to get inoculated against COVID-19 through their local government units (LGUs), the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

"'Yong teachers and education personnel, even if without comorbidities or not seniors, can already register sa LGUs, kasi kasunod na sila as A4 priority [group]," Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla told reporters.

(Teachers and education personnel, even if without comorbidities or not seniors, can already register in their respective local government units because they are next in line to receive the vaccines as part of the A4 priority group.)

"Pero depende pa rin sa volume of vaccines sa LGUs," she said.

(But it still depends on the volume of vaccines in the LGUs.)

Video courtesy of PTV

Officials are urging education workers to get immunized against COVID-19, which they believe would advance chances to safely reopen schools.

Various groups have also called for the reopening of schools as teachers, parents and students continue to face challenges with remote learning.

Earlier this week, several employees of 3 higher education institutions in Metro Manila received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in "symbolic vaccinations" as part of the celebration of the 1st National Higher Education Day.

Secretary Carlito Galvez, who leads the country's vaccination program, earlier said the government would start inoculating the A4 group after May or when the vaccine supply becomes steady.