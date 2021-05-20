VP Robredo says no side effects from COVID-19 vaccine so far

Courtesy of Leni Gerona Robredo Facebook Page

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said Thursday she didn't feel any side effects a day after being inoculated against COVID-19.

"So until now, no fever or chills, no headache, no body malaise, no soreness in my arm. Thank God," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Robredo received her first dose of Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine in Quezon City Wednesday. She belonged to the "A3" or third vaccination priority group composed of people with health risks that make them more prone to suffering severe COVID-19.

The Vice President got vaccinated about 2 weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte took a shot of anti-coronavirus jab from Chinese state firm Sinopharm, which has yet to secure an emergency use authorization in the country.

Robredo noted that her staff members experienced common side effects of the vaccine.

"Everyone who was with me yesterday was reporting fever, chills, body pains in varying degrees. So I guess, the side effects being experienced vary from person to person," she said.

Data from Department of Health and the government's pandemic task force showed that nearly 3.3 million people have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

Of the number, more than 2.5 million people received their first dose while over 786,000 were fully vaccinated. The country aims to immunize 58 million Filipinos by year-end to achieve herd immunity.

RELATED VIDEO