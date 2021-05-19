Philippines halts migrant worker deployment to Israel amid conflict

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 19, 2021. Amir Cohen, Reuters

MANILA - The Philippines will halt the deployment of its migrant workers to Israel, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Thursday.

The labor department will continue to process job applications, including the documents of 400 Filipino caregivers set for deployment to Israel, but it will not deploy them, Bello said.

"Tama po yan, simula ngayon 'di muna. Makikipagconsult na rin ako kay (Foreign Affairs) Secretary (Teodoro) Locsin tungkol sa alert level doon kasi nakikita naman natin putukan dito, putukan dun, mahirap pag nagdeploy tayo, malaki ang pananagutan ko po," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(That's right, as of now we won't be deploying workers. I will also consult Secretary Locsin on the alert level raised there because as we can see there's bombing everywhere, if we deploy, it would be difficult, it would be my responsibility.)

"Hanggat 'di natin natitiyak ang kanilang kaligtasan. 'Pag wala nang bombahan at sinabi ng DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) okay na," he said when asked when the Philippines will lift its deployment ban.

(Until we can ensure their safety. When there's no more bombing and the DFA said it's okay.)

The agency has deployed its rapid response team to repatriate Filipinos who want to return home but none so far has expressed willingness, Bello added.

Israel hosts some 30,000 OFWs, most of whom are domestic workers, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

"Tuloy-tuloy naman ang trabaho nila (Their work is continuous)," Bello said.

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants kept up cross-border rocket fire, with no firm sign on Wednesday of any imminent ceasefire despite international calls to end more than a week of fighting.

--With a report from Reuters