PH logs 6,100 new COVID-19 cases

Residents queue for the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines reported 6,100 more COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total in the country to over 1.165 million, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Of the country's 1,165,155 confirmed coronavirus cases, 59,912 or 4.5 percent are considered active.

Deaths climbed to 19,641 after 135 additional fatalities were reported.

These include 71 cases previously announced as recoveries but were reclassified as fatalities after the agency's final validation.

Meanwhile, there were 4,071 new recoveries, raising the total number of patients who recuperated from the disease to 1,093,602.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.9 percent of the Philippines' running total.

As of Tuesday, the government was able to administer 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the rollout began in March.

Of this figure, more than 786,000 were second doses. The number of fully vaccinated Filipinos is still far from the 58 million minimum target by yearend to achieve herd immunity.