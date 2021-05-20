17 more colleges, universities used as COVID-19 vaccination centers: CHED

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday 17 more colleges and universities have offered their facilities to be used as COVID-19 vaccination centers, bringing the total to 34.

According to a joint memorandum circular between the CHED and the Department of Health, the 17 higher education institutions (HEIs) that recently allowed their local governments to use their campuses for vaccination include:

Ateneo de Zamboanga University

Butuan Doctors' College

Capiz State University

Cebu Institute of Technology-University

Davao Oriental State College Science and Technology

Dr. Yanga’s College

Father Saturnino Urios University

General Santos Doctors Medical Foundation Inc.

Gov. Alfonso D. Tan College

Iloilo Science and Technology University

John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University

Northern Bukidnon State College

Notre Dame of Dadiangas University

University of Immaculate Conception- Bajada Campus

University of San Agustin

University of Southeastern Philippines

University of the Philippines Los Baños

"With this initiative from our HEIs, the country will be assured that when A4 and B1 (vaccination priority lists) come in and the bulk of the vaccines arrive, we would have expanded the vaccination centers," CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said.

De Vera said more HEIs have expressed interest to become vaccination sites.

In April, CHED said the following schools allowed local officials to use their facilities to be used as vaccination hubs:

Benguet State University

Central Philippine University

Cotabato Medical Foundation

De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute

De La Salle University - Dasmariñas

Manila Central University

North Valley College Foundation

Notre Dame Kidapawan College

Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) - Valenzuela

OLFU- San Fernando, Pampanga

OLFU-Quezon City

St. Louis University

University of Baguio

University of Cebu

University of Perpetual Help - Dr. Jose G. Tamayo Medical University

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta - Las Piñas Campus

West Visayas State University

The Philippines is targeting to vaccinate at least 58 million to up to 70 million by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity. As of Tuesday, more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

