17 more colleges, universities used as COVID-19 vaccination centers: CHED

MANILA — The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday 17 more colleges and universities have offered their facilities to be used as COVID-19 vaccination centers, bringing the total to 34.
According to a joint memorandum circular between the CHED and the Department of Health, the 17 higher education institutions (HEIs) that recently allowed their local governments to use their campuses for vaccination include:
- Ateneo de Zamboanga University
- Butuan Doctors' College
- Capiz State University
- Cebu Institute of Technology-University
- Davao Oriental State College Science and Technology
- Dr. Yanga’s College
- Father Saturnino Urios University
- General Santos Doctors Medical Foundation Inc.
- Gov. Alfonso D. Tan College
- Iloilo Science and Technology University
- John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University
- Northern Bukidnon State College
- Notre Dame of Dadiangas University
- University of Immaculate Conception- Bajada Campus
- University of San Agustin
- University of Southeastern Philippines
- University of the Philippines Los Baños
"With this initiative from our HEIs, the country will be assured that when A4 and B1 (vaccination priority lists) come in and the bulk of the vaccines arrive, we would have expanded the vaccination centers," CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said.
De Vera said more HEIs have expressed interest to become vaccination sites.
In April, CHED said the following schools allowed local officials to use their facilities to be used as vaccination hubs:
- Benguet State University
- Central Philippine University
- Cotabato Medical Foundation
- De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute
- De La Salle University - Dasmariñas
- Manila Central University
- North Valley College Foundation
- Notre Dame Kidapawan College
- Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) - Valenzuela
- OLFU- San Fernando, Pampanga
- OLFU-Quezon City
- St. Louis University
- University of Baguio
- University of Cebu
- University of Perpetual Help - Dr. Jose G. Tamayo Medical University
- University of Perpetual Help System Dalta - Las Piñas Campus
- West Visayas State University
The Philippines is targeting to vaccinate at least 58 million to up to 70 million by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity. As of Tuesday, more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
