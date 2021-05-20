PGH in slow recovery after fire, ER still closed: spox

MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) is in gradual recovery after fire struck the facility over the weekend, with five operating rooms open while its emergency room remains closed, its spokesperson said Thursday.

“Meron kaming 5 operating rooms na hiwa-hiwalay. Hindi po sapat 'yun pero at least nago-opera na ulit kami ulit dahil mga 30 operating rooms ang naantala. Dahil po doon unfortunately, nakasara pa rin emergency room ng PGH dahil hindi po namin kaya munang tumanggap lalo na ng pasyente nating kailangan ng emergency surgical procedures,” said PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario.

(We have five separate operating rooms. That’s not enough but at least we can operate again because around 30 operating rooms were affected by the fire. Because of that, unfortunately, our emergency room is still closed because we still cannot accept patients especially those needing emergency surgical procedures.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Del Rosario said they hope to accommodate patients who need surgery by the end of the week as they expect to be able to open more operating rooms.

“Unless talagang life and limb threatening at nandito na sa amin, hindi naman po namin matatanggihan 'yun. Unfortunately, 'yung elective at semi-urgent sa iba muna po naming ospital pinapapunta pero 'yung talagang emergency nandito na sa aming pinto hindi po 'yun tatanggihan kaya nire-reserve namin 'yung very limited operating rooms namin sa mga ganung kaso," he said.

(Unless it's really life and limb threatening and they are already here we will not turn them away. Unfortunately, we refer to other hospitals those needing elective and semi-urgent procedures but those that are really emergency cases and are right at our doorsteps, we will not turn them away that’s why we reserve our very limited operating rooms for those cases.)

Meanwhile, as a COVID-19 referral hospital, Del Rosario said they continue to accept coronavirus patients. Coordination must be coursed through their command center by calling the hotline number 155-200.

“Mabilis na po 'yun dahil bumaba na ang numero ng aming mga pasyente sa PGH. Ngayon po ay 110 patients na lang po out of 250 kaya maluwag po ngayon ang PGH for COVID,” he said.

(Coordination will be fast because the number of patients with COVID in our hospital has decreased. Now we have 110 patients out of the 250. PGH can still accommodate COVID patients.)

Fire struck a portion of the third floor of the PGH before dawn on Sunday, gutting its operating room supply area where instruments are sterilized and equipment are stored.

“'Yung ospital po unti-unting bumabangon. 'Yung area na nasunog, 'yung operating room sterilization area sa ngayon po ay patuloy ang pag-clear up sa tulong ng DPWH. 'Yung mga operating rooms na katabi nun unfortunately hindi pa namin magamit dahil inaayos pa rin, electrical, nililinis pa kasi talagang pinasok ng usok, siyempre maaming abo doon, 'yung amoy nandoon pa saka kailangan pa rin namin talaga ng clearance sa electrical kung pwede nang gamitin,” he said.

(We’re slowly recovering. Clearing operations continue at the operating room sterilization area with the help of the DPWH. We still could not use the operating rooms because they are still fixing it and we still need to get clearance for the electrical if we could already use it.)

Del Rosario also thanked all those who continue to donate to the hospital.

