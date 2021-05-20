House panel to tackle Leonen impeachment on May 27

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen. Photo from the Supreme Court of the Philippines website

MANILA - The House of Representatives justice committee will hold its first round of deliberations on the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on May 27, the chamber said Thursday.

In an announcement on its website, the chamber said the virtual hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and would be streamed on its official Facebook page.

Deputy Speaker SAGIP Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta referred the complaint to the committee during the plenary session on Tuesday after it was read out by the Secretariat.

Based on the House Rules of Procedure in impeachment proceedings, after hearing and by a majority vote of all its Members, the chamber's Committee on Justice will submit its report to the chamber in 60 session days from the referral, together with the resolution.

The impeachment complaint against Leonen was filed last Dec. 7 by Edwin Cordevilla, secretary-general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government.

It cited the magistrate's alleged failure to act timely on cases, as well as his supposed failure to file his statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

This same reason had been used to oust the late Renato Corona and Maria Lourdes Sereno from their positions as Chief Justice.

The complaint was endorsed by Ilocos Norte 2nd District Rep. Angelo Barba, a cousin of defeated Vice Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos whose electoral protest was supposedly delayed by Leonen.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has already dismissed Marcos' electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

Leonen is one of the three remaining appointees of then President Benigno Aquino III in the high court, the others being Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe and Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa.

