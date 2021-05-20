SWS: Half of Filipinos 'confident' with PH govt's review of COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to education frontliners during a symbolic vaccination ceremony for Marikina Polytechnic College and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Half of Filipinos are "confident" with how Philippine authorities assessed COVID-19 vaccines that reached the country, results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Thursday showed.

According to the non-commissioned poll conducted from April 28 to May 2, 51 percent of the respondents said they were confident in the government's evaluation, 31 percent are uncertain, while 17 percent are "not confident".

Respondents from Mindanao have the highest confidence, at 58 percent, followed by those in the Visayas (55 percent), and Metro Manila (49 percent).

Those in Balance Luzon were considered least satisfied with the country's screening process, at only 47 percent.

The results of the survey came as the Philippine government earlier in the day prohibited announcing in advance the brands of COVID-19 shots which would be available in vaccination centers to supposedly prevent mass gatherings.

The vaccine brand would be revealed only at the site before the person gets inoculated as this is a part of their "education process", government officials said.

Of those confident with the government's assessment, a majority or 58 percent said they were willing to be inoculated against the virus, while 27 percent were "uncertain."

Some 15 percent of those who said they were satisfied with the evaluation are not willing to get jabbed, the survey showed.

The survey, according to the pollster, involved face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adult respondents.

The sampling error margins are ±3 percent for national percentages, while the SWS used ±6 percent for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

COVID-19 vaccine products from the following have so far been cleared for emergency use by the country's Food and Drug Administration: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Institute, Sinovac Biotech, Johnson & Johnson, and Bharat Biotech.

An emergency use authorization will allow a vaccine under development to be used for the government vaccination program.

So far, nearly 7.78 million doses have been delivered to the country, including those from Pfizer, Gamaleya, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

As of Tuesday, the government had already administered almost 3.3 million COVID-19 shots, of which over 2.5 million were received as first doses.

More than 786,000 Filipinos are already fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease -- still far from the 58 million minimum target by yearend to achieve herd immunity.