Expert twits call for 'brand agnostic' vaccinations, says may worsen COVID-19 vaccine hesitation

MANILA - A health expert has criticized the Department of Health for pushing the non-announcement of brands of COVID-19 jabs, saying it would further lead to vaccine hesitancy.

"Dear DOH at IATF, naniniwala talaga kayo na mas magpapabakuna ang mga tao kapag hindi nila alam ang ibabakuna sa kanila?!" Dr. Gene Nisperos wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

(Dear DOH and IATF, do you really believe that people are more inclined to be vaccinated if they don't know what brand will be injected on them?!)

"'Yun ngang alam ng tao yung ibabakuna sa kanila eh hirap kayo manghikayat, yun pa kayang hindi nila alam?"

(You already have trouble encouraging people to get vaccinated if they know the brand. How much more if they don't?)

"Ano ba ulam nyo at ganyan kayo mag-isip?!" he added.

(What are you eating for you think that way?!)

In a TeleRadyo interview on Thursday, Nisperos, an assistant professor at the UP College of Medicine, said "brand agnostic" vaccinations would only worsen COVID-19 vaccine hesitation.

Instead of not announcing the brands of virus jabs, the DOH should conduct more dialogue and intensify its information campaign on their pros and cons.

Nisperos, also a board member of non-government organization Community Medicine Development Foundation, said that the narrative of the country's vaccination and entire pandemic response had been "disempowering."

"Parang lagi na lang sinasabi, 'Sumunod kayo. Ganito nalang gawin niyo.' Ang gusto talaga ng mamamayan, engage with us, make us part of the conversation," he said.

(It's like they always say, 'Just follow. Do it this way.' What the people want is engage with us [and] make us part of the conversation.)

In a television interview on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje was pushing for "brand agnostic" COVID-19 vaccinations after huge crowds flocked to vaccination sites offering Pfizer's COVID-19 shots.

Since the Philippines started its inoculation drive in March, it has vaccinated nearly 3.3 million people, of which more than 786,000 have received their second dose.

