Duterte to virtually address pandemic-themed Nikkei conference

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will participate Friday in the Nikkei Future of Asia Conference, where he will share his government's views in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a Palace statement said Thursday.

Duterte will address the Tokyo-based gathering for the second time, but only via video conferencing this time. In 2019, he and several other officials flew to Japan for the said event.

"In his address the President will advance Philippine views and positions on on the ongoing global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done to achieve full recovery," the statement read.

"This is in line with the theme 'Shaping the Post-COVID Era: Asia's Role in the Global Recovery'," it added.

The conference, which opened Thursday, gathers leaders from the Asia Pacific and heads of international institutions to talk about regional issues. Japan's largest economic newspaper Nikkei Inc has organized the event since 1995, except last year due to the pandemic.

Leaders from other Asian countries are included in the lineup of speakers. On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivered his speech.

