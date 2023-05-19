Marcos mum on reported Speakership 'coup' plot

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said he would not comment for now on the reported plot to oust House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

During his speech at the League of Provinces of the Philippines 4th General Assembly in Pampanga where Romualdez was present, Marcos said: "I won't make any comments about the speakership as of yet."

This comes after former President and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was reportedly planning to oust House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

She rejected the allegations.

Before the development, Arroyo was demoted from Senior Deputy Speaker to Deputy Speaker.

In her statement released Thursday night, however, she admitted that she wanted to be House Speaker after Marcos Jr. won the presidential elections last year.

"But it soon became apparent that he was most comfortable with then Congress Martin Romaldez as Speaker. I quickly realized the wisdom embedded in that sentiment," Arroyo had said.

Marcos had described the former president as his "secret weapon" during his foreign trips, citing the official's vast network.