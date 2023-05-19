Australia vows to beef up support for PH Coast Guard

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila on May 17, 2023. Courtesy of Foreign Minister Penny Wong Facebook account



MANILA -- Australia has pledged to beef up its assistance to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) by providing drone equipment, training, and technology, said Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong during her visit in the Philippines this week.

"Australia is working with the Philippines to support peace and security in our region," Wong said.

She made the announcement during her visit at the PCG national headquarters at the Port Area in Manila last Wednesday.

"Australia appreciates the Philippines' role in the continued stability and security of our region. We both want a region that is peaceful and where international law is respected," Wong said.

Aside from maritime cooperation, Australia has also increased its Official Development Assistance (ODA) for several initiatives, including the Mindanao peace process.

“Minister Wong announced that Australia’s Official Development Assistance to the Philippines would increase to an estimated AU$89.9 million in 2023-2024 to support programs including cooperation on shared priorities including inclusive economic growth, education, training and scholarships, disaster and climate resilience, and peace and stability in Mindanao," Australia and the Philippines announced in a joint statement.

Wong met President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in a courtesy visit in Malacañang on Thursday.

