31 sinampahan ng reklamo ukol sa 'fake receipt scam'

MAYNILA — Sinampahan na ng reklamo sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang 9 na opisyal at 22 tauhan ng umano'y organized crime group na nasa likod ng ilang dummy o ghost corporations na gumagamit ng mga pekeng resibo at dokumento.

Kabilang sa mga isinampang reklamo ng National Bureau of Investigation - Anti Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-AOTCD) ang falsification of commercial documents, fraudulent conduct of business, acting as intermediaries for graft and corrupt practices, at printing of fraudulent receipts as sales or commercial invoices.

Lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng NBI-AOTCD na gumagawa ng pekeng dokumento ang kompanyang Brenterprise International Incorporated.

Kabilang dito ang mga pekeng official receipt, sales invoice, billing statement, voucher, collection receipt, delivery receipts, at iba pang mga dokumentong ginagamit sa mga negosyo.

Ayon sa inihaing reklamo ng NBI, nagsimula ang operasyon ng kompanya noong 2008 at tumagal hanggang Disyembre 15, 2022 matapos salakayin ng NBI ang opisina nito sa isang condominium sa Quezon City.

Pangunahing respondent sa reklamo ang umano'y may-ari ng kompanya na si Bren Chong.

"Alam ko he is one of the top incorporators, one of the top officers in the incorporation of these companies. He was mentioned by the witnesses as the one running the scam. He is in the US now or Canada. He is a fugitive from justice because of the shabu case," sabi ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

"That company has been manufacturing fake receipts. It's a very sophisticated operation but we are on top of it. We were able to confiscate computers that we are examining now which contain the details of the operation," dagdag ni Remulla.

Ayon sa kalihim, tinatayang aabot sa P50 bilyon ang nawala sa pamahalaan dahil sa pamemeke ng resibo at iba pang dokumento.

"Fake receipts is a scam because it is submitted to itemize, the itemization of deductions. These are fake receipts being submitted to pass off as deductions. This is a violation of the National Internal Revenue Code and the Revised Penal Code," ayon sa kalihim.

"These are income tax payments made with the deductions. The deductions themselves are fake, fake supporting documents," dagdag niya.

Tiniyak naman ni Remulla na iimbestigahan ang malalaking kompanya na naging kliyente ng Brenterprise International.

Inaalam din kung sino sa mga opisyal o tauhan ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na nagsilbi umanong contact ng mga ito.

"Hindi naman alam kung sino iyan, pero there is usually a BIR official that they can attribute this to. They have contacts. I don't know if they are principals, accomplices, or accessories, but they have contacts who work with them," ayon sa kalihim.