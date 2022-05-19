UN-Habitat builds 1,000 permanent homes in war-torn Marawi

MANILA - A thousand permanent houses have been built for the victims of the Marawi siege, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) said Thursday.

UN-Habitat said the last 462 of these houses were awarded to their beneficiaries on May 19. The aid agency said the 1,000 homes were built during its four-year engagement with the city of Marawi.

The houses were built on land procured and developed by Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) and National Housing Authority (NHA) with the help of $10 million funding support from the Japanese government.

Before the Marawi siege, the families lived in the easement along the Agus River and Lake Lanao--an area declared by the government as a "no dwell zone."

Other families, meanwhile, lived in the ground zero or the most affected area of the Marawi conflict.

UN Habitat said the internally-displaced persons have been living in tents and transitory shelters, or living with relatives in Marawi and nearby provinces. Others also went to Manila to look for homes and livelihood, the agency said.

Oling Manalao, who received one of the 1,000 houses built by UN Habitat, thanked the organization for providing them with homes and sources of income.

“It was not just houses that UN-Habitat built – in the four years that we actively participated in the project, UN-Habitat helped us regain our confidence even as we became known as IDPs – internally displaced persons," he said.

"Thank you for the livelihood projects that did not just benefit the homepartners but also helped so many people directly and indirectly, through the 82 different kinds of livelihood projects that our cooperatives managed."

UN-Habitat Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific Atsushi Koresawa, for his part, stressed the importance of housing in sustainable development.

"The Rebuilding Marawi Project demonstrates that adequate housing is at the center of sustainable development because having an adequate home empowers a family to satisfy its basic needs while providing the space to dream, engage in gainful livelihood, commune with neighbors, and become communities of peace," he said.