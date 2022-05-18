Raffy Tulfo seeks to work on remaining bills of 18th Congress

Tulfo has said he wants to push for the welfare of media workers, as well as to decriminalize libel. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA – Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday voiced his desire to work on the remaining bills of the 18th Congress before its legislative sessions wrap up.

In a statement, the veteran broadcaster said he saw "several worthy bills, which have gone through hundreds, thousands of man-hours of work" and that it would be a "pity if those worthy bills will just go straight to the archives of Congress just because the 18th Congress ends."

"The 18th Congress still has some session days left. Aside from the official canvassing of votes for President and Vice President, the House and Senate still have time to approve pending bills in their advanced stages. But clearly, most of these worthy bills will not be approved for lack of material time," Tulfo said.

"By worthy, I mean those bills which either chamber already approved at committee level, at second reading, at third reading, and pending in the bicameral conference committee."

Tulfo said he will ask the outgoing Senate leadership and his fellow members of the high chamber to find ways to "preserve the bills by keeping them alive, returning them to the committees they came from so that the members of the 19th Congress can build upon those bills with inputs from the new members of Congress."

"Perhaps a few changes to the rules of both chambers can make this happen," he said.

Tulfo, who ran independently and placed third in the Senate race with 23.39 million votes, earlier said he would like to join the chamber's majority bloc, though he said this did not mean he would agree with all that is on its agenda.

He has said he would craft bills that would benefit employees and protect overseas Filipino workers from abusive employers.

Tulfo also wants to push for the welfare of media workers, as well as to decriminalize libel.

RELATED VIDEO