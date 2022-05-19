President Rodrigo Duterte gets his own new postal card, which the Postal Corporation said has an advanced security and financial features.

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday hoped that the modernization and digital shift of the Philippine Postal Corporation will bring back the agency's "integrity" and boost its operations in the country.

Duterte said he "marveled at the innovations" and felt lucky he witnessed technological advances during his lifetime, noting in his speech that this is a "new normal where data and technology now drive the market."

"I hope these innovations, digital and all, will bring back the integrity of the Post Office... Pasalamat ako sa Diyos na inabot ko, binigyan pa ako ng ilang taon to marvel yung electronics and digital things," Duterte said at the historic Manila Central Post Office building on Liwasang Bonifacio.

"This endeavor will surely boost our global competitiveness and stimulate economic activities during the period of recovery and digital transition," he noted.

The Postal Office and the President, during the event, launched several digital innovations to improve the operations and delivery of services of the country’s postal system.

This includes the agency's mobile application, an enhanced website, a new postal card with advanced security and financial features, and the digitalization of the agency's payment collection system.

According to Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio, the new postal card is "the agency’s comprehensive solution to modernize and digitalize the agency’s preexisting services" such as pay out services and collection services for government-mandated contributions.

During the program, the agency issued Duterte's own postal card, which he presented later.

"The modernization efforts of the postal agency are indeed timely and relevant as it facilitates the efficient delivery of communication payments of services, as well as goods and merchandise especially now that industries and business shift their operation to a more modern method such as e-commerce and online transactions," Duterte said.

“In fulfillment of this administration’s ease of doing business agenda beyond my term, I hope that you will constantly explore innovations and strategies that will further streamline, develop, and improve government services to the people for greater efficiency," he added.

"May our pursuit for change and progress never cease to gain more momentum in the coming years, under the new leadership."

The outgoing Chief Executive also took the chance to thank the public for supporting his administration during the last six years.

This was also his message on Wednesday during his speech at the World Trade Center.

Duterte noted infrastructure developments during his term, saying that he made it his policy to distribute government resources equally to all areas of the country.

“Kita mo naman ang infrastructure ngayon because when I was President, sinabi ko talaga, distribute money equally, lahat ng region, whether I won in the place or not bigyan mo talaga lahat. Kaya kita mo lahat ang Pilipinas, everywhere there is infrastructure, and there [are] never ending…roads,” he said.

“Those are the things, maliit lang na bagay kung mag-expect pa kayo ng more, hanggang dyan lang talaga ang kaya ko. I am grateful to you for making me President of the Philippines, maraming salamat po.”