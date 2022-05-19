Court denies Palparan's bid to reopen another kidnapping case

A Bulacan court has denied convicted Major General Jovito Palparan, Jr.’s bid to reopen another kidnapping case involving Raymond Manalo for plea bargaining purpose.

Manalo, the surviving witness-victim in the Cadapan-Empeño kidnapping, positively identified Palparan.

Palparan was found guilty of kidnapping and illegal detention over the 2006 disappearance of UP students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño.

The case involving the kidnapping of Raymond Manalo is currently submitted for decision before a Bulacan RTC.

