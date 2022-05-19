People pass by various campaign posters along C. P. Garcia in Quezon City on April 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded candidates that they have until June 8 to file their statement of contributions and expenses (SOCE) for Halalan 2022.

Comelec acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco warned that failure to file SOCE leads to sanctions, both for winners and losers of the elections.

Laudiangco noted that the law prohibits candidates who won but failed to submit their campaign finance disclosures from assuming office.

"No person elected to any public office shall enter upon the duties of his office until he has filed the statement of contributions and expenditures herein required," Republic Act 7166 said in Section 14.



"The same prohibition shall apply if the political party which nominated the winning candidate falls to file the statement required herein within the period prescribed by this Act," it added.

Even those who withdrew during the campaign should file their SOCEs, Laudiangco added.

—Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News