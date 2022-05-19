Comelec may no longer wait for Shanghai polls to proclaim party-list winners

Observers inspect certificates of canvass received at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on May 11, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc may no longer wait for the results of the elections in Shanghai, China, where Filipinos are still unable to vote due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Comelec projections show that the estimated 1,991 voters in Shanghai will no longer matter in determining most of the party-list winners.

However, Comelec acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the Shanghai votes may still matter to those at the tail end of the winning circle.

The en banc will reconvene as the National Board of Canvassers for the party-list elections after the May 24 special elections in Tubaran, Lanao del Sur.

Comelec said the over 685,000 votes from Lanao del Sur may prove relevant to the party-list race, unlike the case in Shanghai.

Comelec is tentatively scheduling the proclamation of party-list winners on May 25, or a day after the elections in Lanao del Sur.

