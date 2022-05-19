Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — Three patients in Iloilo City who caught the omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 have all recovered, Mayor Jerry Treñas said Thursday.

"The omicron subvariant [cases] all have travel history and they came from abroad and we have tested all the close contacts and they also tested negative," he told ANC's "Rundown".

Treñas, however, lamented the long waiting time for COVID-19 test results.

"These persons with omicron subvariants came in last March and the results of the genome sequencing only came in this month. So it's taking so long," he said.

Despite of the presence of the highly transmissible omicron subvariant, Treñas said no surge in COVID-19 cases had been reported so far.

"Cases are low not only in Iloilo City but in the whole region. I think vaccination has really help a lot," he said.

Treñas said the city government has enough doses for those who will get their booster jabs.