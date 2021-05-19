Suplay ng bakuna ibuhos muna sa NCR: OCTA

COVID-19 vaccination sa Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City, Mayo 15, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Iminumungkahi ng OCTA Research Group na ibuhos ang 90 porsiyento ng suplay ng COVID-19 vaccines sa National Capital Region (NCR), na nananatiling epicenter ng pandemya sa bansa.

Ayon sa propesor na si Guido David ng OCTA, bagaman may pagtaas sa bilang ng mga bagong kaso sa ilang lalawigan, hindi pa ito dapat ikaalarma at prayordiad pa rin dapat ang pagtutok sa NCR.

"Some of them are having an increase but the case loads are not really significant. And right now, we are only seeing a few LGUs (local government units) with significant number of cases outside the NCR. So, it’s not really as alarming as it sounds," ani David.

Dahil dito, dapat ibigay umano sa NCR ang 90 porsiyento ng suplay ng bakuna, at ilaan ang natitirang 10 porsiyento sa mga health worker at senior citizen sa ibang lugar.

"Think about it as the head of the snake. So, if you want to kill the pandemic, you have to cut the head off. So the reason why there are cases rising in other regions of the Philippines is because there are cases moving from the NCR to these regions," paliwanag ni Fr. Nicanor Austriaco ng OCTA.

"If we are able to cut the head of the snake off, the NCR, you will see that the cases that are rising in the other LGUs will also decrease," aniya.

Sa ngayon, ayon sa pamahalaan , 65 porsiyento ng bakuna ang nakalaan sa Metro Manila habang 35 porsiyento ang para sa iba pang bahagi ng bansa.

Ayon sa OCTA, batay sa trend ng pagdating ng supply ng bakuna, malabong mabakunahan ang target na 70 milyon sa bansa bago matapos ang taon.

Pero kung magkakaroon umano ng recalibration ng istratehiya, posibleng makamit ang herd immunity sa Metro Manila at makabalik sa normal na operasyon ang maraming industriya pagsapit ng Disyembre.

"Prioritizing it (NCR) for now will be a very good strategy not just to jumpstart economic recovery, which would help the whole country by the way, but also reduce in a very drastic way the epidemic," sabi naman ni Ranjit Rye ng OCTA.

Pabor si Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año sa mungkahi ng OCTA.

Pero dapat aniyang isabay ang NCR sa ibang mga lugar na may mataas na kaso ng COVID-19.

"Kasi nga ito ‘yong naging epicenter at karamihan din ng mga nahahawa sa probinsya ay galing ng Metro Manila," sabi ni Año.

Ayon sa Department of Health, magtutungo sa Zamboanga City — kung saan may mataas na bilang ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 — ang mga opisyal ng national government para tingnan ang situwasyon at maglaan ng dagdag na bakuna.

Humihiling naman ang Puerto Princesa City ng dagdag na health worker para sa mga idinagdag na quarantine at isolation facility.

-- Ulat ni Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

