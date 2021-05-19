Puerto Princesa seeks more health workers as COVID cases rise

MANILA - Puerto Princesa needs more health workers as COVID-19 cases rise in the city, its mayor said Wednesday.

The city has requested the national and regional Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 to augment its number of medical frontliners, Mayor Lucilo Bayron said.

"Napilitan na kami magdadag ng quarantine facilities. Dahil sa limitado ang health workers namin, ang serbisyo ng mga facility nagsa-suffer," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We were forced to construct more quarantine facilities. Because of our limited health workers, the service of our facilities suffer.)

Puerto Princesa's RT-PCR testing center had also stopped operations from May 10 to May 15 due to maintenance, resulting in a backlog, Bayron said.

He added that the city's molecular laboratory has yet to start operations as its medical technologist consultant, who would implement the recommendations of the Department of Health, contracted COVID-19.

Testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and members of the regional IATF are set to visit Puerto Princesa Thursday to discuss solutions to the surge in cases, according to Bayron.

The city has 457 active COVID-19 cases out of the total 1,840 recorded infections as of Tuesday, according to DOH data.