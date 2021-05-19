Philippine General Hospital unable to open ER yet: spox

The Philippine General Hospital. Courtesy of Heart Response Team



MANILA - The Philippine General Hospital, which was hit by a fire over the weekend, won't be able to open its emergency room anytime soon as initially targeted, according to the facility's spokesman.



Dr. Jonas Del Rosario said the hospital's ER will not be able to open "today or tomorrow", and that updates will be given later week.

A fire struck a portion of the third floor of the PGH before dawn of Sunday, gutting its operating room supply area where instruments are sterilized and equipment is stored.

PGH officials said last Monday that it will take around 1 or 2 more days for the PGH emergency room to return to normalcy, as with some of its services.

The PGH is also the country's largest COVID-19 referral center.

It said it might take up to 4 months to fix the affected facilities.

RELATED VIDEO