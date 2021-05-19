Robredo and staff get vaccinated against COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19. OVP Photo

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday got vaccinated against COVID-19, as she praised the inoculation process and urged the public to get their jabs.

A photo of a vaccination card uploaded on Robredo's Facebook post shows that she received a dose of the 2-shot vaccine from Britain's Oxford-AstraZeneca in Quezon City. She belongs to the "A3" or third vaccination priority group composed of people with health risks that make them more prone to suffering severe COVID-19.

"Done with my 1st dose of the vaccine. Now being monitored. Everything has been seamless," she said on Facebook.

Robredo said she booked an appointment on Quezon City's "QC Protektado site via EZ Consult" last May 13 for 18 staff members of her office, who all belong to A3.

"Yung ibang mga kasama ko today yung mga nag urong sulong nung nakaraan," the Vice President said.

"Katabi ko sa picture si Julius. Isa sa mga office drivers. Ayaw na ayaw dati. Mahabang kumbinsihan. In fact, sinasabi niya kanina, mag reretire nalang siya. Ngayon tapos na kami. Happy na siya. Sabi niya, first time in his life siya na inject."

(Some of my companions today previously kept backing out. Julius was beside me in one photo. He is one of our office drivers. He had not wanted not like to get vaccinated. It took a long time to convince him. In fact, he said a while ago that he would just retire from work. We are done now. He's very happy. He said it was his first time to get injected.)

Robredo went on to thank the vaccination team at the Pinyahan Elementary School, where she took her COVID-19 jab. She said she did not wait long because the process was "super organized."

"Magbakuna na din kayo para protektado kayo at ang lahat ng nakakasalamuha niyo. Tingnan niyo yung group pic namin. Maraming takot sa umpisa pero may konting yabang na nung nagpakuha ng litrato," she said, addressing the public.

(Get vaccinated too so that you and everyone you will interact with are protected. Look at our group picture. Many were afraid at the start, but there's a bit of bragging when they got the photo taken.)

Robredo earlier this month said she would like to receive a jab that the Philippine drug regulator cleared for emergency use.

She got vaccinated about 2 weeks after President Rodrigo Duterte took a shot of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinese state firm Sinopharm, which has yet to secure an emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

Duterte later apologized for his vaccine choice and asked Beijing to recall its donation of 1,000 Sinopharm shots.

The Philippines has received 7.779 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 3,001,875 of these doses as of May 16.