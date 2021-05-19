Ex-SC Justice Brion appointed PH Judicial Academy head

Former Associate Justice Arturo Brion attends the impeachment hearing against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in the House of Representatives on Dec. 11, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Retired Associate Justice Arturo Brion will head the Philippine Judicial Academy (PhilJA) starting next month, the Supreme Court public information office said Wednesday.

The former Supreme Court justice will be the chancellor of PhilJA starting June 1, 2021, taking the place of outgoing chancellor retired high court justice Adolfo Azcuna.

Azcuna headed the academy from 2009.

Brion is only the third person to hold the position since PhilJA was created in 1996 through a Supreme Court administrative order, intended to professionalize and provide continuing judicial education to justices, judges, court personnel and lawyers to enhance and maintain the competence and integrity of the Judiciary.

Aside from the chancellor, PhilJA is composed of a vice-chancellor. Both positions require at least 5 years in service at the appellate court or 10 years at the regional trial court level, aside from at least 5 years of service as a teacher of law in a reputable law school.

PhilJA also has an executive secretary and a corps of professors.

Brion is expected to serve for 2 years but PhilJA rules do not provide any limits to extension or reappointment.

Prior to his retirement, Brion served as associate justice at the Supreme Court from March 2008 to December 2016.

Previously, he was labor secretary from July 2006 to March 2008 and associate justice of the Court of Appeals from 2003 to 2006. He also had stints as undersecretaries for the foreign affairs and labor departments.

He graduated cum laude and class valedictorian from the Ateneo de Manila University Law School and topped the 1974 Bar Examinations with a grade of 91.65 percent.

RELATED VIDEO: