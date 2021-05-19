DOH says Philippines to reach 4 million vaccinations by end of May

Health workers administer the COVID19 vaccine during an inoculation program at the San Juan Arena on March 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it expects the Philippines to administer 4 million doses of COVID-19 jabs by the end of the month as the country continues to ramp up its vaccination drive.



"We will reach the 4-million mark by the end of this month," Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who heads the National Vaccination Operations Center, told state television PTV.



"So magandang balita ito. Nakaka-average na tayo noong dumating iyong maraming bakuna ng 7-day average of about 108,540," Cabotaje said.

(So this is good news. When more vaccines arrived, we were able to have a 7-day average of about 108,540.)

The health official said all AstraZeneca vaccines currently in stock would be distributed weeks before the shots are set to expire in June and July.



"Na-distribute na natin lahat iyong ating AstraZeneca vaccines," she said.

The health department is looking into calls to prioritize poll workers and students in the vaccination rollout, Cabotaje said.



"We will look into that considering the flow of the vaccine na we are expecting a more steady and increased amount of supply," she said.

"Pag-aaralan po iyan ng ating mga different committees and then isasaad natin, we will bring it up to the concern of the IATF," she said, referring to the government panel in charge of crafting policies to curb the pandemic.

(Our different committees will study that and then we will bring it up to the concern of the IATF.)

As of May 18, the Philippines received a total of 7.77 million doses of #COVID19 vaccines. Of these jabs, 3.29 million have been administered mostly to people in Metro Manila. pic.twitter.com/xJpqckisH2 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 19, 2021

As of May 18, the Philippines has received a total of 7.77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from the DOH.

Of these jabs, 3.29 million have been administered mostly to people in Metro Manila.

