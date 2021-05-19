DFA: 4 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 18,633

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,633 as 4 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The DFA also reported 17 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Today's number of new cases is the fourth lowest this month so far.

There are 6,078 currently being treated abroad for the disease, while a total of 11,392 have recovered and 1,163 others have died.

There are 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,224 in the Asia Pacific, 944 in Europe, 3,794 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,159,071 on Wednesday. The tally includes 19,507 deaths, 1,089,613 recoveries, and 49,951 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 164.3 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

